Diabetic retinopathy: Do early screening to prevent vision loss due to diabetes

What are the treatment options available for diabetic retinopathy?

Early stages may only require ongoing monitoring, while advanced cases can benefit from these available treatment options:

Intravitreal injections: These are administered in the eye to inhibit the growth of new blood vessels and reduce fluid buildup. Traditionally, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) drugs were used to treat DR. However, it has been found that etiopathology of DR not only involves VEGF but has a strong inflammatory component. As such, newer options that target multiple pathways, such as faricimab (a bispecific antibody that targets both VEGF and angiopoietin-2), may prove to be most promising.

Photocoagulation: It uses a laser to seal or ablate the abnormal blood vessels, thereby stopping or slowing the leakage of blood and fluids. It prevents further loss of eyesight.

Vitrectomy: It involves making a tiny incision in the eye to remove blood from the vitreous humour (fluid in the eye), scar tissue, and membranes that can dislodge the retina.

Is it a common and serious complication for people with type-2 diabetes?

Such incidents are pretty common in patients with type-2 diabetes. DR is among several complications of diabetes, which affects more than 100 million individuals (>20 years) in India. As the disease grows at an alarming rate, so does the prevalence of DR. Approximately three million patients above the age of 40 suffer from vision-threatening DR, a severe form of the condition. Hence, early detection and timely treatment are essential for preventing vision loss.

With the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in India, how important is it for the public to be aware of this condition?

In India, where diabetes rates have surged, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is also rising. However, awareness about DR remains low. The cost of inaction is high, both in terms of human suffering and economic burden. DR is preventable if detected early, yet the lack of awareness puts millions at risk of vision loss. Regular eye check-ups and educating patients about newer treatments can help reduce the disease burden. Diabetes care must include comprehensive eye check-ups, not just blood sugar management.