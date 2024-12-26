Abu Dhabi announces an array of new destinations and festivals for 2025

As the New Year dawns, Abu Dhabi is ready to dazzle travellers with an extraordinary lineup of entertainment, sports and cultural experiences, making it the ultimate destination for the 2025 holiday season. With offerings ranging from wellness retreats to world-class concerts and adrenaline-pumping sports events, there’s truly something for everyone.

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi has curated an impressive programme to entice Indian travellers and global visitors alike, ensuring the UAE capital remains at the forefront of holidaymakers’ plans.

Kick-starting the year, Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights will return from January 4 to February 22 2025, presenting a stellar lineup of open-air concerts. The series will feature captivating performances by renowned Egyptian composer Omar Khairat and the beloved American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men, with more star acts to be revealed soon.

The Kayan Wellness Festival will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025. This serene retreat offers yoga, breathwork, sound healing and meditation sessions led by internationally acclaimed experts. Meanwhile, Corniche Beach remains a quintessential spot for unwinding, featuring soft sands, clear waters and an array of recreational facilities perfect for families and solo travellers alike.