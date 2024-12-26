Heritage Transport Museum in Gurugram welcomes new exhibits

For travellers eager to dive into India’s cultural and industrial history, the Heritage Transport Museum in Tauru-Gurugram is a must-visit destination. Positioned just off National Highway 8, this trailblazing museum offers an engaging look at the country’s transportation evolution, from traditional modes of travel to modern innovations. The museum is the result of decades of dedication by Tarun Thakral, founder of the Heritage Transportation Trust. This non-profit organisation was established to preserve, document and share India’s transportation history.

Since its opening in 2013, the Heritage Transport Museum has welcomed visitors to explore its meticulously designed spaces. To celebrate its 11th anniversary, the museum unveiled two thought-provoking exhibitions, Light Years Ahead and Prints of the Divine. Open to the public till March 31 2025, these exhibitions juxtapose the past with imaginative glimpses of the future. Prints of the Divine showcase an extraordinary collection of oleographs, lithographic plates and postcards, some of which are being displayed for the first time to commemorate this occasion. Meanwhile, Light Years Ahead offers a futuristic perspective, inviting visitors to reflect on the intersection of tradition and innovation.