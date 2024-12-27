2024: A Challenging Year for Foldable Smartphones

NEW DELHI: Year 2024 has not been a good one for foldable smartphones, as global shipments saw a 1% year-over-year (YoY) decline in Q3 2024, following six consecutive quarters of YoY growth. According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, this marks the first-ever Q3 decline in the segment's history. The downturn is primarily attributed to Samsung's relatively underwhelming performance with its new Galaxy Z6 series.

Samsung’s Struggles

Despite regaining its position as the global market leader with a 56% share, driven by the launch of the Z6 series, Samsung experienced a 21% YoY drop in unit shipments. Among its new models, the book-type Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivered modest sales, while the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 struggled to match the success of its predecessor. The decline in global market share was partly driven by growing foldable demand in China, where Samsung’s presence remains comparatively small, with just an 8% foldable market share in Q3 2024. Outside China, however, Samsung remained the undisputed leader, with an 82% share.

Rising competition

As the foldable supply chain matures, Samsung is facing increasing competition. In North America, Motorola is gaining ground with its full range of sub-$1,000 Razr flip foldables, while in Western Europe, Honor has been making strides with its thin and attractive Magic V series book-type foldables.