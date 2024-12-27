Best-selling devices of 2024: A look at the global smartphone market

NEW DELHI: As 2024 comes to a close, let's take a look at the most sellable devices in India and around the world. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s iPhone 15 was the best-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2024, followed closely by the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. Meanwhile, its competitor Samsung secured the most spots on the global best-selling smartphone list, with five models, while Apple had four, and Xiaomi claimed one.
Although Apple’s share of the top-10 list has slightly declined, Samsung’s growing presence has helped maintain the combined market contribution of the top 10 smartphones at around 19%.
Preference for high-end phones
Another notable trend this year is the growing consumer preference for high-end smartphones, which is gradually narrowing the market share gap between the iPhone’s base and Pro variants. Notably, for the first time in Q3 2024, half of all iPhone sales were accounted for by the Pro variants. This shift is helping Apple drive sales of higher-value devices.
Consumers, especially in emerging markets, are increasingly opting for the latest iPhones, further contributing to Apple’s higher-value sales. This trend is supported by attractive financing schemes and trade-in offers, making the latest iPhones more accessible to a broader range of income groups.
Top-selling devices globally
The iPhone 15 leads the pack as the top-selling smartphone in Q3 2024, boasting a 3.5% market share. It’s closely followed by its Pro variants: the iPhone 15 Pro Max (3.1%) and iPhone 15 Pro (1.5%). Samsung’s Galaxy A-series continues its strong performance, with the Galaxy A14 4G (1.4%), Galaxy A13 5G (1.3%), Galaxy A35 5G (1.3%), and Galaxy A05 (1.2%) all securing spots in the top ten. The iPhone 14 (1.1%) and Redmi 12C 4G (1.1%) round out the top five, while Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 (1.0%) also makes an appearance.
India’s Smartphone Market
India’s smartphone market grew by 3% year-over-year (YoY) in Q3 2024 (July-September), while its value surged by an impressive 12% YoY to reach an all-time record for a single quarter. In this quarter, Apple closely followed Samsung at the No. 2 spot with a 22% value share. The brand has aggressively expanded into smaller cities, driving significant value growth with an increased focus on newer iPhones. Strong shipments of the iPhone 15 and the upcoming iPhone 16, ahead of the festive season, have further boosted Apple's performance. As consumers increasingly invest in premium smartphones, Apple has solidified its status as the top choice for premium buyers in India, supported by its aspirational image and expanding footprint.
Senior research analyst Prachir Singh said, “The market is increasingly shifting toward value growth, driven by a premiumisation trend, which is supported by aggressive EMI offers and trade-in options. Samsung currently leads the market in terms of value, with a 23% share. The brand has been prioritising its flagship Galaxy S series while also enhancing its value-driven portfolio. Samsung is also integrating Galaxy AI features into its mid-range and affordable premium models in the A-series, encouraging consumers to upgrade to higher price segments.”