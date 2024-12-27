Best-selling devices of 2024: A look at the global smartphone market

NEW DELHI: As 2024 comes to a close, let's take a look at the most sellable devices in India and around the world. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s iPhone 15 was the best-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2024, followed closely by the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. Meanwhile, its competitor Samsung secured the most spots on the global best-selling smartphone list, with five models, while Apple had four, and Xiaomi claimed one.

Although Apple’s share of the top-10 list has slightly declined, Samsung’s growing presence has helped maintain the combined market contribution of the top 10 smartphones at around 19%.

Preference for high-end phones

Another notable trend this year is the growing consumer preference for high-end smartphones, which is gradually narrowing the market share gap between the iPhone’s base and Pro variants. Notably, for the first time in Q3 2024, half of all iPhone sales were accounted for by the Pro variants. This shift is helping Apple drive sales of higher-value devices.

Consumers, especially in emerging markets, are increasingly opting for the latest iPhones, further contributing to Apple’s higher-value sales. This trend is supported by attractive financing schemes and trade-in offers, making the latest iPhones more accessible to a broader range of income groups.

Top-selling devices globally

The iPhone 15 leads the pack as the top-selling smartphone in Q3 2024, boasting a 3.5% market share. It’s closely followed by its Pro variants: the iPhone 15 Pro Max (3.1%) and iPhone 15 Pro (1.5%). Samsung’s Galaxy A-series continues its strong performance, with the Galaxy A14 4G (1.4%), Galaxy A13 5G (1.3%), Galaxy A35 5G (1.3%), and Galaxy A05 (1.2%) all securing spots in the top ten. The iPhone 14 (1.1%) and Redmi 12C 4G (1.1%) round out the top five, while Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 (1.0%) also makes an appearance.