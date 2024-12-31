Indoor heating can exacerbate existing respiratory conditions

As winter sets in, respiratory illnesses often rise due to colder weather, low humidity, and increased indoor pollution. Dr Sunil Kumar K, lead consultant, interventional pulmonology at Aster CMI Hospital, explains to Rishita Khanna how groups like children and the elderly face heightened risks, while those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma must take extra precautions to stay healthy. Edited excerpts:

Can you explain why respiratory illnesses tend to rise during the winter months?

Respiratory illnesses often see an increase during the winter months due to several factors. The colder weather drives people indoors, where close contact facilitates the spread of viruses. Lower humidity levels can dry out mucous membranes, making it easier for infections to take hold. Seasonal changes also affect our immune responses, potentially leaving us more vulnerable to respiratory pathogens.

What are the most common respiratory diseases observed during winter, and how do they affect different age groups?

Common conditions such as influenza, bronchitis, and pneumonia tend to spike during this season, posing heightened risks particularly among vulnerable populations like the elderly and young children. In older adults, the consequences can be severe, often leading to complications that require hospitalisation, while children may experience increased susceptibility to infections due to their developing immune systems.