Indoor heating can exacerbate existing respiratory conditions

As winter sets in, respiratory illnesses often rise due to colder weather, low humidity, and increased indoor pollution. Dr Sunil Kumar K, lead consultant, interventional pulmonology at Aster CMI Hospital, explains to Rishita Khanna how groups like children and the elderly face heightened risks, while those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma must take extra precautions to stay healthy. Edited excerpts:
Can you explain why respiratory illnesses tend to rise during the winter months?
Respiratory illnesses often see an increase during the winter months due to several factors. The colder weather drives people indoors, where close contact facilitates the spread of viruses. Lower humidity levels can dry out mucous membranes, making it easier for infections to take hold. Seasonal changes also affect our immune responses, potentially leaving us more vulnerable to respiratory pathogens.
What are the most common respiratory diseases observed during winter, and how do they affect different age groups?
Common conditions such as influenza, bronchitis, and pneumonia tend to spike during this season, posing heightened risks particularly among vulnerable populations like the elderly and young children. In older adults, the consequences can be severe, often leading to complications that require hospitalisation, while children may experience increased susceptibility to infections due to their developing immune systems.
Are there any specific precautions that people should take during the winter season to protect their respiratory health?
The cold air can exacerbate existing respiratory conditions and increase susceptibility to infections. To mitigate these risks, it is advisable to dress warmly, ensuring that the nose and mouth are covered to prevent inhaling frigid air, which can irritate the airways. Maintaining good indoor air quality is essential — using humidifiers can help keep the air moist and reduce dryness that can lead to respiratory discomfort. Regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can further protect against respiratory illnesses that tend to spike during the winter months.
What role does pollution or indoor heating play in worsening respiratory conditions during winter?
The impact of pollution and indoor heating on respiratory health during the winter months is significant and multifaceted. As temperatures drop, many individuals turn to indoor heating systems to maintain comfort, often leading to the release of various pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter into the air. These pollutants can exacerbate existing respiratory conditions, making it increasingly difficult for individuals with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or other lung-related issues to breathe comfortably. Additionally, outdoor air quality tends to decline in winter due to increased emissions from heating sources and stagnant weather patterns, which can trap pollutants close to the ground. This combination of indoor and outdoor pollution creates a perfect storm for respiratory distress, highlighting the urgent need for improved air quality measures and awareness of the health risks associated with winter heating practices.
Are there any particular signs or symptoms that people should be mindful of to seek early treatment?
Symptoms such as persistent fatigue, unexplained weight changes, or unusual pain should not be overlooked, as they can serve as warning signals of underlying health issues.
How does nutrition and hydration play a role in maintaining good respiratory health during winter?
A well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can strengthen the immune system, helping the body fend off infections that can lead to respiratory complications.
Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish and flaxseeds, can reduce inflammation in the airways, while fruits and vegetables provide essential nutrients that promote lung function. Additionally, staying adequately hydrated is vital, as it helps to thin mucus in the respiratory tract, making it easier to expel and reducing the risk of blockages and infections.