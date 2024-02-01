Rajasthan to roll out a smart card for tourists

Officials indicate that the smart cards’ validity will be strategically determined to assist in crowd management at popular monuments, eliminating the need for tourists to stand in queues at each monument. The plan also involves potential integration with other tourist services, such as accommodations in Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) owned hotels, private hotels and resorts and cab services. This integration, however, will follow a phased approach, starting with access to multiple monuments through a single rechargeable smart card.

The initiative is poised to revolutionize the ticketing process, especially during peak seasons. The single smart card will be valid at government-protected monuments across the state. Moreover, in the initial phase, the smart card services will extend to super luxury buses for intrastate travel, enhancing the overall travel experience for visitors. If implemented successfully, the smart card system promises to significantly ease the travel process for tourists.