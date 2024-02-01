Rajasthan to roll out a smart card for tourists

In a bid to streamline and enhance the tourist experience at its iconic monuments, the Rajasthan government has unveiled plans to introduce a smart card system. This initiative aims to provide tourists with convenient access to multiple historical landmarks and transport facilities across the state. The state, renowned for its rich historical heritage, including the Hawa Mahal, Chittor Palace and Ranthambore Fort, attracts a substantial number of visitors both domestically and internationally throughout the year. To address the increasing footfall and improve overall efficiency, the tourism department is collaborating with the Department of Information Technology to create a dedicated portal. The envisioned smart card system will not only grant visitors access to various monuments but also offer valuable information about tourist attractions and transportation options.
Officials indicate that the smart cards’ validity will be strategically determined to assist in crowd management at popular monuments, eliminating the need for tourists to stand in queues at each monument. The plan also involves potential integration with other tourist services, such as accommodations in Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) owned hotels, private hotels and resorts and cab services. This integration, however, will follow a phased approach, starting with access to multiple monuments through a single rechargeable smart card.
The initiative is poised to revolutionize the ticketing process, especially during peak seasons. The single smart card will be valid at government-protected monuments across the state. Moreover, in the initial phase, the smart card services will extend to super luxury buses for intrastate travel, enhancing the overall travel experience for visitors. If implemented successfully, the smart card system promises to significantly ease the travel process for tourists.