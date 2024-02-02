AI is just a tool: creativity is here to stay

CHENNAI: When worries over artificial intelligence (AI) tools taking over jobs peaked last year, the assumption was that it would first disrupt the simple, repetitive tasks done by humans and then move to higher-level jobs that involve a high degree of creativity, dexterity, and complexity. However, one year down the line, the opposite seems to have played out globally with unlikely casualties – creative artists, musicians, and actors.

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman recently used AI software to recreate the voices of late singers Tamil playback singers - Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed, marking a paradigm shift in the use of technology in music production in India. In his latest album ‘Lal Salam’, Rahman ‘brought back’ the voice of the two popular playback singers of yesteryears.

The experiment stirred heated discussions, ranging from awe to criticism to concern. In a chat with TNIE, Rahman dispelled the notion that AI will kill creativity. According to the legendary music composer, AI is just a tool and that it cannot replace human creativity.

Explaining the rationale for recreating the voices of the late singers, Rahman said the album demanded the voices. “I thought why not bring them back since we have the technology now. Some people texted me saying it made them emotional. It made some listeners nostalgic,” he said. The process involved the AI model learning the singers’ voice with a dry voice recording and mimicking the version sung by a source singer.

“It learns multiple songs. (Also), we had to find a singer better suited for the AI model to replicate,” Rahman said.