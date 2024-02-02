Education sector needs to adopt AI carefully

BENGALURU: Generative AI and other technological advancements are transforming the education sector as they help in enhancing personalised learning. According to a recent TeamLease EdTech report, over 60% of educators are active users of AI tools. However, there are key concerns regarding risks such as diminishing creativity and overreliance on technology.

A majority of the educators believe that Gen AI will bring about a positive change in how education is delivered and assessed and most educators see Gen AI as a transformative tool that can make learning more engaging, provide personalised education experiences, and potentially improve the ways in which student performance is assessed.

“This report underscores the fact that AI is no more just an emerging technology but a reality that is already reshaping classrooms across India,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech. “The perspectives of over 6,000 educators provide invaluable direction on how to harness AI responsibly so that students are equipped with future-ready skills,” he added.