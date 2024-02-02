GST and GSTN: A futuristic vision for the next decade

Since 2017, the GST system has undergone significant maturation and adaptation, aligning itself seamlessly with global best practices and leveraging cutting-edge technological advancements to optimize operational efficiencies.

Real-time ERP Integration with GSTN

In recent years, the integration of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems with the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has emerged as a critical technological advancement for businesses operating in countries with GST regimes. This integration facilitates real-time data exchange between a company’s ERP system and the GSTN, offering a multitude of features and benefits that significantly streamline tax compliance, financial management, and operational efficiency.

The challenges of integrating an ERP system with the GSTN include the complexity of GST regulations and frequent changes and potential compatibility problems between ERP and GSTN infrastructure. Addressing these challenges requires careful planning, expert guidance, ongoing regulatory awareness, and investment in training and change management efforts.

It is anticipated that within the next few years, GSTN may introduce an optional utility that enables large businesses to provide real-time data uploads to the GSTN platform.

Automated notices and chatbot-driven hearings

Chatbots have a rich history that spans several decades. They began as rudimentary text-based programs and have evolved into sophisticated AI-driven conversational agents. OpenAI’s GPT-3 represents a significant leap in chatbot technology, capable of generating human-like text and powering highly advanced virtual assistants.

GSTN has implemented GST Interactive Technical Assistant (GITA), functioning as a Chatbot for Query Handling. In FY2022-23 GITA has adeptly addressed 5.35 lakh queries, attaining an accuracy rate of 92%.

On the global front, the Internal Revenue Service has implemented chatbots to assist taxpayers in finding information, answering common questions, and guiding them through the tax filing process. Implementation of chatbots in tax administration is limited to information retrieval and compliance support. But in the next decade, the progress would be astronomical.

India would be at the forefront to lead the tech driver change, where chatbot automation will extend to the initiation of SCN and the orchestration of hearings, facilitated by chatbot-driven mechanisms.