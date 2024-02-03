Gene editing of crops to end global hunger is propaganda

3 Do we need to regulate the process of gene editing instead of the end products or both to guard against biodiversity loss and challenges to food security? Process as well as end product regulation is essential. This is because taking into account the process of genetic modification informs of how things can go wrong as well as how you intend them to go. Coal or oil-fired power stations and solar panels produce the same electricity but you cannot claim that the environmental impact of fossil fuel power stations and solar panels is the same. Hence, governments enact different regulations for the “processes” of fossil fuel power stations and solar panel arrays to protect the environment. Product developers demand deregulation of end product but negligently ignore the genome-wide, large scale mutational effects of the gene editing process and thus put health and environment at risk.

4 A study shows gene editing produces more than the natural processes and can potentially end global hunger. How do you see this claim? There is no scientific evidence that gene editing of crops either produces higher yields or robustly confers disease resistance, pathogen resistance or greater tolerance to environmental (abiotic) stresses such as heat, drought, salinity, etc. What we do know is that traits such as higher yields, and robust disease resistance, pathogen resistance and greater tolerance to environmental (abiotic) stresses are genetically complex traits; i.e., have the functioning of many gene families at their basis.

This type of massive, complex and balanced combinatorial gene function is far beyond what gene editing and NGTs in general can provide, which is the manipulation of one or a few genes. Only natural breeding can bring about the large combinations of genes to confer complex traits. Thus, claims by developers of gene editing of crops (and animals) that they can end global hunger are not supported by science and is nothing short of propaganda and even emotional blackmail to try and win support from governments. Indeed, we must bear in mind that problems of global hunger is not due to a lack of food but access to food. Producing more whilst not solving the problem of poverty is not going to help.

5 In India, the government has been trying to get the Supreme Court’s approval for cultivation of GM mustard despite the fact that the yield of non-GM crops is more. How is the EU’s NGT approval going to impact India? I am not surprised that genetically modified mustard performs less well than natural non-GM mustard. This provides a real world example of what I mentioned previously about just how damaging the GM process can be to the organisms genome/DNA resulting in unexpected compromised performance, which has been observed since the launch of GM crops in 1996.

Basic principles of genomics and molecular genetics tell us that gene editing is doomed to fail on its promises to deliver complex traits such as higher yields, robust disease resistance, and greater tolerance to environmental stresses. Many nations look to the European Union (EU) as a guide for the regulation of novel products. Thus, the fear of those of us who harbour major concerns about the safety and environmental impact of NGT products is that if the EU passes legislation that deregulates the vast majority of NGT products, then many other nations, including India, will follow suit putting public health and the environment at risk.

My advice to India is be true to what basic science tells about the imprecision and unpredictability NGTs, particularly gene editing. India should put its money, time and energy into natural breeding programmes, which can be augmented with non-GM marker assisted selection biotechnology to produce new crop varieties as needed to meet agricultural challenges including those we face from climate change.