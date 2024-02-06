A jab can protect you from pneumonia

KOCHI: Pneumonia is a lung infection that causes tissues in the lungs to swell. The disease presents with symptoms like fever and cough, and is also preventable with vaccines, according to experts. "Pneumonia is an infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs, filling them with fluid or pus, leading to breathing difficulties," said Dr Asmita A Mehta, professor and head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

"In most cases, pneumonia is caused by infection. There are non-infective causes of pneumonia as well," she said. According to Dr Paramez A R, head of pulmonary medicine, Lisie Hospital, Kochi, there are different etiological types of pneumonia. "Bacterial, viral, fungal, etc. are common pneumonia seen in people. Viral pneumonia is caused by diseases like H1N1, Covid-19, adenovirus, etc. Viral infections are usually self limiting and do not require an antibiotic course, but antivirals in select cases. In some cases, there are chances of secondary bacterial pneumonia. In case of severe fever, it is better to consult a doctor and examine if it is manageable with medications. Blood tests and chest x-rays are required to diagnose bacterial pneumonia," said Dr Paramez.