A jab can protect you from pneumonia

KOCHI: Pneumonia is a lung infection that causes tissues in the lungs to swell. The disease presents with symptoms like fever and cough, and is also preventable with vaccines, according to experts. "Pneumonia is an infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs, filling them with fluid or pus, leading to breathing difficulties," said Dr Asmita A Mehta, professor and head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.
"In most cases, pneumonia is caused by infection. There are non-infective causes of pneumonia as well," she said. According to Dr Paramez A R, head of pulmonary medicine, Lisie Hospital, Kochi, there are different etiological types of pneumonia. "Bacterial, viral, fungal, etc. are common pneumonia seen in people. Viral pneumonia is caused by diseases like H1N1, Covid-19, adenovirus, etc. Viral infections are usually self limiting and do not require an antibiotic course, but antivirals in select cases. In some cases, there are chances of secondary bacterial pneumonia. In case of severe fever, it is better to consult a doctor and examine if it is manageable with medications. Blood tests and chest x-rays are required to diagnose bacterial pneumonia," said Dr Paramez.
Treatment
The treatment of pneumonia depends on the severity.
“The disease can be treated with oral antibiotics in stable patients. If the patient’s condition is severe, we admit them to the ICU. Otherwise, stable patients are not admitted. Also, patients with pre-existing lung conditions like asthma may require admission,” said Dr Asmita. “Patients may recover in five or six days.
However, some may develop complications like pleural effusion, lung abscess or extrathoracic manifestations,” said Dr Paramez, adding that children below two years and people above 65 years may be severely affected, as their immunity levels are low. Dr Ashmita added that pneumonia is a vaccine-preventable disease. “Vaccines are available to prevent the occurrence of pneumonia.
People who have pre-existing diseases like asthma, organ donors and receivers can get vaccinated. Getting annual flu shots can also reduce severity of pneumonia,” added Dr Ashmita. Dr Paramez said that pneumococcal vaccines can prevent the disease and annual influenza vaccines can help people with comorbidities. Vaccines are available for children as well.