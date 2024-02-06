Benign prostatic hyperplasia: Male, above 50? Watch out for enlarged prostate

CHENNAI: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is a common urological disease affecting the elderly. It is a noncancerous enlargement of the prostate gland, which surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder, and the most common benign tumour found in men.

Globally, the burden of BPH is rising at an alarming rate, particularly in low and middle income countries, as life expectancy increases and people are living longer worldwide.

“Men over the age of 50 are likely to develop BPH, but all of them will not have bothersome urinary symptoms. It is common for men to have BPH without urinary symptoms and vice versa,” said Dr Shameer VK, assistant professor, Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

Although the exact cause is not known, some factors that can result in the onset of BPH include hormonal changes (androgen level), family history, obesity, sedentary lifestyle and sexual inactivity in males. Increase in dihydrotestosterone, a form of testosterone is also believed to be one of the causative factors.

“The diagnosis of BPH is mainly based on medical history, physical examination, and various tests such as digital rectal exam, prostate-specific antigen blood test and imaging studies like ultrasonography of abdomen. Treatment options for BPH depend on the severity of symptoms,” said Dr Mohammed Shahid Ali, consultant urologist, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.