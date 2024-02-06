Minimally invasive spine surgery is empowering aging Indians

Across India, a seismic shift is underway. Gone are the days when retirement meant rocking chairs and quiet resignation to pain. Today, senior citizens want to stay active, engaged and independent, free from the debilitating limitations of spinal conditions.

This has ignited a surge in demand for spine surgery, particularly minimally invasive techniques that offer promising solutions without the trauma of traditional open procedures. For decades, major spine surgery, with its extensive incisions and lengthy recovery periods, was deemed too risky for older patients.

However, this perception is rapidly changing, illuminated by the emergence of advanced, minimally invasive techniques, particularly full endoscopic spine surgery (FESS). As we age, our spines are prone to a variety of degenerative conditions that can significantly impact our quality of life. These include lumbar degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, degenerative scoliosis, cervical disc degenerative diseases and compressive myelopathy, and osteoporosis.