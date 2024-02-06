Prevalence of macular degeneration at 4.7% in people above 40 years in India

Glaucoma is estimated to affect 27.8 million people in Asia by 2040 with the maximum patients being in India and China. Macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of visual loss all over the world. Data in India shows prevalence ranging from 1.2%- 4.7% in people who are above 40 years. The prevalence was lowest in west India (1.4%) and highest in south India (3.1%). Can macular degeneration lead to complete vision loss and blindness? What are the treatment options?

Macular degeneration affects the central retina and usually does not result in complete vision loss. Macula is important for fine vision and colour vision. These are affected, but it does not lead to complete loss of vision. Treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration (ARMD) includes low visual aids to magnify objects and help the person see.

For wet ARMD, injections are given into the eye to reduce the swelling of the retina and prevent bleeding of new blood vessels. Laser treatments also are being used. Advanced surgical options like macular transplants are still in trials. Can macular degeneration be prevented? It can be prevented by leading a healthy lifestyle and consuming nutritious food with antioxidants and green leafy vegetables and fruits.