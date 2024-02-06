Prevalence of macular degeneration at 4.7% in people above 40 years in India

Macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of visual loss all over the world. Data shows prevalence in India ranging from 1.2- 4.7% in people who are above 40 years, says Dr Sri Ganesh, CMD, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bengaluru. Excerpts of conversation with Aknisree Karthik Is there any connection between glaucoma and macular degeneration? Glaucoma is a condition characterised by damage to the optic nerve, usually due to high intraocular pressure.
Macular degeneration is characterized by degeneration of the retinal photoreceptors in the centre of the retina and is usually caused due to advancing age. There is no definite relationship between either of them. However, both are typically seen after the age of 50 years. Does glaucoma along with age-related macular degeneration (ARMD) pose a significant health burden in India? Epidemiological studies in adults (over 40 years) have shown prevalence of 2.7% - 4.3% among Indians.
Glaucoma is estimated to affect 27.8 million people in Asia by 2040 with the maximum patients being in India and China. Macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of visual loss all over the world. Data in India shows prevalence ranging from 1.2%- 4.7% in people who are above 40 years. The prevalence was lowest in west India (1.4%) and highest in south India (3.1%). Can macular degeneration lead to complete vision loss and blindness? What are the treatment options?
Macular degeneration affects the central retina and usually does not result in complete vision loss. Macula is important for fine vision and colour vision. These are affected, but it does not lead to complete loss of vision. Treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration (ARMD) includes low visual aids to magnify objects and help the person see.
For wet ARMD, injections are given into the eye to reduce the swelling of the retina and prevent bleeding of new blood vessels. Laser treatments also are being used. Advanced surgical options like macular transplants are still in trials. Can macular degeneration be prevented? It can be prevented by leading a healthy lifestyle and consuming nutritious food with antioxidants and green leafy vegetables and fruits.
Avoid smoking as it can lead to progression of ARMD. ARMD can be detected early by regular eye checkups as the disease is asymptomatic. Diagnostic tools include fundus photography, fluoresceine and indocyanine green angiography and optical coherence tomography. What general steps can be taken to improve overall eye health?
Consume a nutrient-rich diet that includes green leafy vegetables with essential vitamins like A, C and D, and minerals like zinc, zeaxanthin and lutein. Protect your eyes from UV exposure with proper sunglasses. Sufficient sleep for 7-8 hours is not only essential for overall well-being but also helps in eye health.
Monitor and control diabetes, hypertension and lipid profile and avoid excessive alcohol and smoking. Regular eye checkups are pivotal in identifying these disorders in their early stages, allowing for timely intervention to prevent progression of these disorders.