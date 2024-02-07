Yielding an idea towards a multi-vegetable crop

Several fruits and vegetables that Indians consume as staples today, trace their origin to foreign shores. However, over centuries, their relevance to the country’s cuisine has become indispensable. Take the case of tomatoes, potatoes, brinjals, capsicum or chillies. These are essential ingredients in any Indian kitchen, and feature in a range of recipes.

Careful experimentation and work in agriculture technologies overtime, have ensured a steady supply of homegrown tasty and nutritious vegetables and fruits. Now jumping many strides forward, following constant experiments over decades, scientists worldwide have found a unique way of growing at least two vegetables in a single plant.

This ‘interspecific grafting’ has emerged as a promising means to enhance productivity of vegetables. Grafting is an approach where two or more diverse living plant tissues are joined together to develop a new composite plant. Grafting technology is not new.