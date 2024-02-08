32nd edition of Taj Mahotsav returns to Agra

Agra’s eagerly anticipated 32nd edition of Taj Mahotsav — a celebration of crafts, culture and community spirit — to commence on February 17. Since its inception in 1992, the Taj Mahotsav has been synonymous with cultural richness, weaving together a stage for crafts, performances and culinary delights.

This year, the festivities will be inaugurated with a spectacle of hot air balloons, setting the stage for an eleven-day extravaganza. Situated at Shilpgram, near the Eastern Gate of the iconic Taj Mahal, the festival will immerse visitors in the essence of India’s cultural diversity. Under the theme Sanskriti and Samriddhi, the event aims to underscore the profound connection between culture and prosperity.

Organised by the Taj Mahotsav Committee with support from the Uttar Pradesh Government, the event pays homage to the enduring love story of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. Beyond romanticism, it celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian heritage. In a recent meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Ritu Maheshchari, plans were discussed to organise various programmes including a bird lovers’ seminar, bird watching and photography at Sur Sarovar on February 18 & 19.