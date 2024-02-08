First ever regional literature fest and book fair to kick off in Nagaland

If you’re an avid reader with a penchant for literary events, then we recommend a visit to this charming book-house nestled in the heart of North East India. The White Owl is renowned for curating a diverse array of activities and programs aimed at cultivating a deep-seated love for reading while championing a societal shift wherein books serve as gateways to imaginary worlds and enlightenment. And what better timing than now, as this indie bookhouse, tucked away amidst the scenic hills of Chumukedima in Nagaland, gears up to host the region’s first literary festival — the White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair.

This collaborative effort between The White Owl Book Lounge, Cambridge University Press and Penguin Random House India will make its grand debut in Nagaland on February 9 and 10 at Zone Niathu Dimapur by The Park. Based on the theme of Echoes of Narratives, the two-day extravaganza is meticulously curated to celebrate the rich tapestry of Northeast India’s history, culture and geography.

“The White Owl Literature Festival is my most ambitious venture. A vision that started with the book lounge now sees fruition in the form of a grand literary event. Nagaland, along with the other northeastern states of India, is a vibrant tapestry of storytelling. Literature, oral and now written, has kept us grounded in our roots and given us the ability to collaborate with other strengths,” Viketuno Rio, festival director.