Food is love in Goa!

A great destination to chill, Goa always allures visitors with its expansive and happening beaches, beautiful landscapes, quaint churches and great food. This Valentine’s Day, if you are in Goa, you can check out these swanky eateries for their intimate beachfront dinners and candlelit gastronomic adventures guaranteed to give you that something extra for your special day…
antiSOCIAL Goa, Morjim
If you love partying, antiSOCIAL Goa has a unique menu appealing to every palate. Embark on a culinary journey with the exquisite Prawn Hargao Dim Sum, savouring the delicate flavours that set the tone for a romantic evening. The Tandoori Ratatouille Pizza, designed for sharing, adds a fusion touch to the affair, creating a memorable dining experience. Complementing these delights are signature drinks, Fet’s Luck and Goa Vice. For a sweet conclusion, opt for the Lotus Serradura dessert that will be the perfect finale.
Meal for two: Rs 2,500+
Chhupa Rustam,Vagator
If you crave a sumptuous North Indian meal, savour the gourmet delights from their specially curated Valentine’s Day menu at Chhupa Rustam. Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere created by live performances that will set the stage for a night to remember. From soulful tunes to lively beats, their performers will add a touch of magic to your Valentine’s Day celebration.
Meal for two: Rs 2,000+
Sao by the Shore,Ashwem
Spend the evening of love in a rustic ambience at the beachfront restaurant Sao By The Shore savouring an array of romantic drinks and desserts. Sip on their signature concoctions such as the Berry Sparkle, Rose Dream and Spiced Kokum, in gorgeous hues of pink and red, or dig into their enchanting desserts, like the Chocolate Marble Cheesecake, Velvety Chocolate Panna Cotta and the classic Black Forest exuding timeless love.
Meal for two: 3,000+
O Lar Plate & Pour, Vagator
If good food is what you are looking for, O Lar has you sorted with its diverse range of Portuguese-inspired dishes steeped in Mediterranean flavours. Signature drinks in beautiful hues of pink, like Brussels, Bramble and Goa, will set the tone for a romantic evening, accompanied by shared starters such as Calamari Fritas and Périgord Truffle Arancini. End the affair with Triple Citrus Basque Cheesecake.
Meal for two: Rs 2,500+
Diaz, Anjuna
Choose Diaz for an unparalleled romantic experience in a setting that radiates comfort, warmth and casual elegance. Their redefined mixology with a unique twist has led to the creation of culinary masterpieces. The multi-cuisine kitchen offers a feast, blending fresh seafood with Italian curations against a backdrop of breathtaking views. Inspired by traditional flavours of various cuisines, Diaz uses choice ingredients to craft in-house concoctions, reductions, syrups and bitters that are popular with its patrons. Go for Liquid Luck, The Love Potion and Little Bird and pair them with sides of seafood, as you enjoy saxophone performances, drum shows, aerial displays and fire shows.
Meal for two: Rs 3,000+
Ivoryy Goa, Vagator
Indulge in a bespoke Valentine’s Day menu crafted with love at Ivoryy Goa. From appetisers that tantalise your taste buds to decadent desserts that sweeten the occasion, every dish here is a celebration of flavours. Keeping the occasion in mind, the restaurant will transform the space into a romantic zone with soft candlelight, enchanting decor and live music.
Meal for two: Rs 1,500+