Food is love in Goa!

Diaz, Anjuna

Choose Diaz for an unparalleled romantic experience in a setting that radiates comfort, warmth and casual elegance. Their redefined mixology with a unique twist has led to the creation of culinary masterpieces. The multi-cuisine kitchen offers a feast, blending fresh seafood with Italian curations against a backdrop of breathtaking views. Inspired by traditional flavours of various cuisines, Diaz uses choice ingredients to craft in-house concoctions, reductions, syrups and bitters that are popular with its patrons. Go for Liquid Luck, The Love Potion and Little Bird and pair them with sides of seafood, as you enjoy saxophone performances, drum shows, aerial displays and fire shows.

Meal for two: Rs 3,000+