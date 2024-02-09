‘Advancements in tech is instrumental in reshaping onboarding’

BENGALURU: Today, hiring is not just about finding the right candidate for the right job. Advancements in technology have been instrumental in reshaping onboarding, says Shweta Mohanty, vice-president, head of human resources, SAP, India, in an interaction with TNIE. Edited excerpts:

What kind of changes have happened over the years in onboarding employees?

Once viewed as a mandatory paperwork process, onboarding now emerges as a pivotal stage in the employee lifecycle. It has shifted from being a routine task to a crucial opportunity to set the tone for an employee’s experience within the organisation. The onboarding process, which was once all about documentation and Infrastructure support, has today evolved into an immersive cultural acclimatization.

Automated processes, digital document management, and interactive learning platforms have streamlined administrative tasks, allowing HR teams to focus on more meaningful interactions. At SAP in India, we have successfully completed the pilot phase of our new onboarding project - augmented employee experience. This onboarding experience with Metaverse project was launched in collaboration with the Innovation Centre Network and SAP Labs India. We are able to provide a hyper-personalised and contextualised immersive onboarding experience for our new hires.

Through our Metaverse experience, we have been able to provide an experience where each employee can navigate the office campus and interact with senior leaders at their own pace.