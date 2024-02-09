Drones for first and last mile

CHENNAI: Using drones for urgent delivery of medicine is talked about a lot. So is the use of drones in e-commerce and quick commerce deliveries. But, aside from the hype, much is not happening on the ground or, to be more precise, the sky. However, things are expected to change with the viable commercial applications drone-deliveries projected to grow. Delhi-based Skye Air is betting on it.

The startup provides drone delivery as a service for healthcare and moving along to agriculture, e-commerce and logistics sectors. It also has a data intelligence platform for freight management. Ankit Kumar, co-founder and chief executive of Skye Air, said the use of medical drones has huge potential for expanding the reach of healthcare facilities in sub urban settlements apart from rural parts of the country.

“This would increase the radius of healthcare services from 10 km around the hospital to maybe 20-30 km. This can provide more accessibility for medicines to reach patients for diagnostic samples, medicines or vaccines. This is easy instead of a doctor or patient traveling to the centers,” he said.