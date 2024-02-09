Fuelled by AI, India emerges as the most exciting market in the world

BENGALURU: One of the early adopters of the artificial intelligence (AI) technology, India is witnessing its tech space enter a frenetic pace with young entrepreneurs setting up as many as 100 startups every day. Every sixth AI developer / researcher in the world is an Indian and about 25% of the incremental global workforce over the next decade will come from India.

These are some of the views that emerged from the Microsoft AI Tour event held in Bengaluru on Thursday. Top executives and AI experts who attended the event were bullish on India’s stupendous growth prospects in the AI space. Puneet Chandok, president, of Microsoft India and South Asia, said India is the most exciting market in the world fuelled by AI.

“We all have to learn and if you are not learning about AI every day, you are falling behind,” he said, stressing on the need to unlock productivity. “My email productivity has gone up by 50% and two-third of emails I don’t write anymore,” he said, talking about automation and transcription. More than 1,100 developers gathered at the Microsoft AI event spoke about Copilot, a chatbot developed by the US the giant based on a large language model.

Launched it in 2023, Copilot in Windows empowers one to create faster, complete tasks with ease and lessens cognitive load. Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is currently in India, reinforced the company’s commitment to supporting India’s transformation into an AI-first nation.