Smartwatch market in India sees 50 per cent growth

With increasing penetration of smartwatches and proliferation of low-cost devices, India’s smartwatch shipments grew 50% year-on-year in 2023. The market saw over 125 active smartwatch brands in 2023 even as it started moving towards consolidation, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s IoT Service.

Fire-Boltt led the market with a 30% share, and the brand maintained its focus on offering a wide SKU portfolio and a strong offline presence. Noise (along with sub-brand Alt) captured the second spot with a 26% market share.

The Noise Colorfit Icon 2 and Colorfit Icon Buzz were the best-selling smartwatches in 2023. The brand expanded its retail presence in 2023 and also expanded its portfolio in the kids smartwatch category. boAt (with sub-brands TAGG and Defy) maintained its third spot in the market with a 17% share and 40% YoY growth. The brand sported its widest portfolio in 2023 and also introduced its Crest+ OS.