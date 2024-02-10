Citizen science projects: One observation at a time

VISAKHAPATNAM: Citizen science projects are force multipliers in documenting biodiversity and helping conservation. They contribute to enhancing scientific records and educating local communities about their natural surroundings.
By involving residents in data collection and analysis, they empower individuals to steward their environment and deepen their understanding of the surrounding ecosystems. These projects harness the collective efforts of volunteers to gather data across various fields of study, including biodiversity monitoring, climate research and environmental conservation.
One popular platform for uploading collected data is iNaturalist, where users can submit observations and contribute to global databases used for research and conservation efforts. The Eastern Ghats, running parallel to the Bay of Bengal, cover 27.07% of Andhra Pradesh’s geographical area, with over two-thirds of the state’s forests nestled within this range.
The longest stretch of contiguous forest in the Eastern Ghats lies in the four districts of the Northern Coastal area, serving as the agricultural heartland of the state. Despite their rich biodiversity and abundant natural resources, these mountains remain significantly understudied as compared to the Western Ghats.
To address the need for comprehensive biodiversity records and protection against various threats, a collective of environmentalists has launched citizen science projects. These initiatives aim to document the previously unrecorded or rediscovered biodiversity, spanning from sea shells to sharks, rays, marine life, intertidal biodiversity, reptiles and amphibians among other species.
“Students, retired individuals and the public are encouraged to participate in these projects. All they need to do is observe and record flora and fauna during visits to heritage sites, biodiversity hotspots, public parks or any other location. If they encounter something unusual or different from the norm, they can take a picture and upload it to iNaturalist.
This initiative aims to help discover new species in the region or record species that have been missing for years. It also contributes to a better understanding of our surroundings. By understanding our biodiversity, we can effectively protect and conserve it,” said Vivek Rathod, an environmentalist and founder of Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE), based in Visakhapatnam.
Recalling an incident, Vivek shared, “Once, I encountered a limbless skink named Barkudia melanosticta. Seeing it for the first time, I assumed it was a new discovery. After uploading it to iNaturalist, I discovered that someone else had recorded the same species years ago. It was only through the upload that we realised it was not a new species but rather a rediscovery.” Data shows more activity on iNaturalist in Vizag as compared to other districts.
“We encourage people to actively participate in and contribute to these projects, making them a routine part of our daily lives. This involvement is not just about participating in projects but being responsible individuals towards our environment,” Vivek said. To enhance citizen participation in these projects, local environmental and conservation NGOs organise various nature walks.
For instance, the East Coast Conservation Team, led by marine biologist Sri Chakra Pranav, conducts intertidal walks along the shores. Vivek’s WCTRE organises coastline bird watching, nature trials and exploration walks in the north coastal districts. Raja Bandi, the citizen science coordinator at IISER Tirupati, also leads several initiatives aimed at promoting citizen science. Engagement with iNaturalist Project Sea Shells of Andhra Pradesh(AP): 2,478 observations, 318 species, 204 identifiers and 269 observers Sharks,
Rays and Skate Landing in AP: 371 observations, 41 species, 33 identifiers and 9 observers Marine Life of AP: 3,453 observations, 566 species, 282 identifiers and 46 observers Intertidal Biodiversity of AP: 1,180 observations, 281 species, 179 identifiers and 49 observers Reptiles and Amphibians of AP: 3,323 observations,
113 species, 517 identifiers and 540 observers Biodiversity of Srikakulam: 1,066 observations, 414 species, 329 identifiers and 53 observers Biodiversity of Vizianagaram: 1,885 observations, 751 species, 442 identifiers and 66 observers Biodiversity of Visakhapatnam: 14,872 observations, 2,688 species, 1,352 identifiers and 368 observers