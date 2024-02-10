Citizen science projects: One observation at a time

VISAKHAPATNAM: Citizen science projects are force multipliers in documenting biodiversity and helping conservation. They contribute to enhancing scientific records and educating local communities about their natural surroundings.

By involving residents in data collection and analysis, they empower individuals to steward their environment and deepen their understanding of the surrounding ecosystems. These projects harness the collective efforts of volunteers to gather data across various fields of study, including biodiversity monitoring, climate research and environmental conservation.

One popular platform for uploading collected data is iNaturalist, where users can submit observations and contribute to global databases used for research and conservation efforts. The Eastern Ghats, running parallel to the Bay of Bengal, cover 27.07% of Andhra Pradesh’s geographical area, with over two-thirds of the state’s forests nestled within this range.