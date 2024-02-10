Nature-based learning breaking ground in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: On Thursday, a group of Class 8 students from the government’s Chennai Middle School in Gandhigramam were taken to Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary in Chengalpattu. For these young boys and girls, it was a first visit outside Chennai!

There was a sense of enthusiasm, curiosity and zeal among the children, some of whom reached school as early as 6.30 am even though the bus was scheduled to leave by 7.30 am. TNIE was on the bus with the children and it was not an usual school excursion.

These students were part of the first cohort of 153 students from Chennai Corporation schools undergoing nature-based learning, a slight deviation from the traditional classroom learning. As part of a first-of-its-kind study in India, the Tamil Nadu government is trying to quantify how much nature-based learning can contribute to cognitive and critical-thinking skills, thereby improving students’ academic performance.

Chennai-based Palluyir Trust, which specialises in nature education and research, is heading the project that started from August last year. A team of nature educators visit these five schools every week and carry out activities either within the school or in nearby parks.

This is within the framework of the climate literacy programme launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin as part of Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission. For instance, at Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, the students were given binoculars, a bird guidebook and an activity sheet. They were encouraged to identify the birds, observe their behaviour and frame sentences.

At the end of day, a group discussion was held and each student was asked to list out the birds on their checklist and talk about it. Sharanya Ari, Deputy Commissioner (Education), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), joined the visit on Thursday and interacted with the children. Sharanya told TNIE the results so far have been encouraging and GCC was thinking about adding more schools in the next academic year.

“The students are liking the programme and seeing fun in learning. Nature is a great teacher. It develops critical thinking, curiosity and interpersonal skills.” Palluyir Trust founder Yuvan Aves, the brain behind the programme, said there is definite improvement in children, which is endorsed by their class teachers.

“This study will give us important insights into the applicability of nature and climate literacy and its many benefits, especially to vulnerable communities. Its findings could also inform the state’s future education policy.” He said the benefits of nature-based learning, especially for the urban working class and socio-economically backward in the Indian context, have never been studied.

Similarly, the importance of nearby wild and accessible wild spaces like parks, marshlands, and grasslands in children’s literacy and well-being has not been investigated. “If nature-based learning can improve children’s academic performance and overall well-being, it could make a significant difference in the lives of children, especially those from socio-economically challenged backgrounds.

It can improve literacy rates, pass rates, employability, stewardship for the environment, and dropout rates,” Yuvan said. These learnings become essential during an increasing climate crisis and help communities engage in better adaptation and mitigation. “Good climate education contextualised in the nearby ecologies has been studied to be very effective in reducing climate change impacts.

It would be new and vital to investigate the relationship between climate mitigation/adaptation and good, locally relevant nature and climate education pedagogy in the Indian and Tamil Nadu context,” Yuvan said. Several students that TNIE spoke to expressed their happiness and said they enjoy the programme.

Activities like Ant Walk, Bird Calls, Frog Calls, where educators tell stories about the ecological importance of ants, make children listen to bird and frog calls and help them identify and journal them with simple techniques were a runaway success among students. A teacher from the Chennai Middle School, who accompanied children to Vedanthangal trip, said her students’ observation skills drastically improved.

There is a comprehensive meta-review on this method of learning by scientist Ming Kuo, which brings together nearly 100 studies from across the world showing how ‘nature’ in education benefits a child’s learning and the learning context. According to the authors of this meta-review, “Not only can nature-based learning work better for disadvantaged students, but it appears to boost interest in uninterested students, improve grades, and reduce disruptive episodes and dropouts among “at-risk” students.

Nature-based learning may sometimes even erase race- and income-related gaps…. If nature is equigenic, giving low-performing students a chance to succeed and even shine, the need to document this capacity is pressing.” Palluyir’s own work with coastal communities and children/youth from vulnerable backgrounds has time and again shown that nature-based learning can be an equalising force, Yuvan said.

As per the recent Annual Status of Education Report, despite all the efforts taken by the TN government, the state is among the worst performing in terms of learning outcomes in the primary and upper primary class categories. As much as 42% of Class 1 students in the state are not able to identify numbers 1 to 9 while 59.1% of them are not able to read even letters and 53.1 are not even able to read English capital letters.

Simplarly, just 25.2% of Class 5 students can read Class 2 texts while only 51.3% of Class 7 students can read Class 2 texts. Only 4.8% of class 3 students in the state are able to read Class 2 texts, and the figure is the lowest in the country. As for Class 8 students, only 25.5%of them are able to identify 11 to 99 numerals.