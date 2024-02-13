Do children experience mental health issues?

Myth: Children don’t experience mental health issues

Fact: Mental illnesses can occur across all age groups, including children and adolescents. In fact, childhood and adolescence are the formative years of development, with rapid growth and development. Therefore, their mental health becomes all the more crucial. According to the WHO, worldwide, 10% of children and adolescents experience mental illness.

Myth: Once diagnosed with the disorder, it can’t be cured

Fact: All mental illnesses are treatable or manageable. Most individuals with mental illnesses can and do recover, lead fulfilling lives and manage their conditions effectively. Recovery from mental health challenges often involves a combination of factors, including appropriate treatment, support systems, coping strategies, lifestyle changes and resilience. While some mental illnesses may be more chronic, they can be managed with proper care and support.

Myth: Therapy and self-help are a waste of time. Why bother when you can just take a pill?

Fact: While medications are undoubtedly an essential component of treatment for most mental illnesses, it’s not a one-sizefits-all solution. Most treatment approaches are multidisciplinary, requiring a combination of medications along with forms of psychotherapy and self-help strategies. While medications work on dysregulation of neurotransmitters in the brain, psychotherapy helps individuals modify their patterns of thinking and behaving, improving their coping mechanisms.