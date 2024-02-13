Get to the roots for a pain-free smile

CHENNAI: Sensitive teeth, also known as dentin hypersensitivity, could be a normal phenomenon or indicator of a disease or pathological condition in most situations, say experts.
Sensitive teeth cause pain or discomfort in response to certain triggers like hot or cold temperatures and sweet or acidic foods, like raw mango or even a burst of cold air.
This happens because the protective outer layer of teeth—the enamel—gets worn out, exposing the underlying dentin, which is much more sensitive, said S M Balaji, senior consultant, maxillofacial reconstructive surgeon, Balaji Craniofacial Hospital, Chennai.
A tingling, sharp, or throbbing pain in response to triggers like temperature, touch, or sweetness is the main symptom. Occasional sensitivity after whitening or a deep cleaning is usually normal and temporary. Exposure to extreme temperatures or flavours (sour and sweet, most common) could cause the sensitivity.
Persistent and repeated sensitivity, especially if it worsens or involves multiple teeth, with mild exposure to temperature changes or tastes, could signal a deeper issue like a cracked tooth, receding gums or gum disease.
“At this time, it’s best to consult a dentist to rule out any underlying or evolving problems. People with certain oral conditions or diseases, such as gum problems, may experience pain at the roots of affected teeth,” Balaji said. Ignoring sensitive teeth can lead to discomfort.