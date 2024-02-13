Get to the roots for a pain-free smile

CHENNAI: Sensitive teeth, also known as dentin hypersensitivity, could be a normal phenomenon or indicator of a disease or pathological condition in most situations, say experts.

Sensitive teeth cause pain or discomfort in response to certain triggers like hot or cold temperatures and sweet or acidic foods, like raw mango or even a burst of cold air.

This happens because the protective outer layer of teeth—the enamel—gets worn out, exposing the underlying dentin, which is much more sensitive, said S M Balaji, senior consultant, maxillofacial reconstructive surgeon, Balaji Craniofacial Hospital, Chennai.