BHUBANESWAR: Bibek Mohanty* would feel a painless lump in the submandibular gland (located below the jaw) whenever he took spicy food and it would disappear within a few hours. Panicked at the recurrent swelling of the left submandibular gland, he consulted doctors at a Bhubaneswar-based hospital.

The youth, who was suffering from salivary gland disorders, could not believe what the surgeons at the hospital stumbled upon during diagnosis. He was carrying over two dozen stones in the submandibular duct.

“After the diagnosis, 27 stones were retrieved using laser dormia basket by sialoendoscopy, which is a minimally invasive procedure to diagnose and treat salivary gland disorders. The gland became functional again after the procedure was done,” said Dr Radhamadhab Sahu, head of ENT and skull base surgery at SUM Ultimate Medicare.