A penchant for all things Parsi
Recognised for its historically significant cultural diversity, stunning architecture and thriving shopping stops, South Bombay is the ‘it’ place of Mumbai. But what most people miss when exploring these areas sprinkled with upscale residential areas and lavish celebrity bungalows is the several Parsi cafés serving more than just culinary delights — places where you can savour Zoroastrian legacy intertwined with the delicious food on offer.
Inspired by the tales of these Parsi havens was the 2022 Netflix film Maska, which centred around Rustom Café in Ballard Estate. These venerable institutions not only tantalise the taste buds but also serve as guardians of Mumbai’s diverse culinary legacy. Join us on an immersive expedition as we delve deeper into the soulful ambience and tantalising flavours of some of South Bombay’s most beloved Parsi cafés, each boasting its own unique allure and mouthwatering specialties.
Britannia & Co Restaurant
Step into Britannia & Co Restaurant and you’re instantly transported to a bygone era of colonial elegance and refined taste. Adorned with vintage memorabilia and interesting mirrors, this iconic establishment exudes an air of old-world charm and sophistication. However, it’s the menu that truly steal the show. Indulge in their legendary Berry Pulav, a symphony of aromatic rice, succulent meat and tart berries that has captivated palates for generations, leaving an indelible mark on Mumbai’s gastronomic landscape. At Ballard Estate, Mumbai.
Café Military
True to its moniker, Café Military boasts a storied history and a loyal clientele. Stepping through its doors is like stepping back in time, with vintage photographs lining the walls and the aroma of spices hanging in the air. Don’t miss the opportunity to savour their dhansak, a quintessential Parsi delicacy featuring tender lamb, lentils and an array of aromatic spices, served with fluffy rice for a meal that’s as comforting as it is satisfying. At Fort, Mumbai.
Café Universal
Nestled amidst the bustling streets, Café Universal stands as a bastion of culinary excellence. The ambience is a delightful blend of old-world charm with vintage ceiling fans whirring overhead and eclectic artwork adorning the walls. However, it’s the offerings that truly steal the spotlight. Be sure to try their Sali Boti, a tantalising medley of tender mutton simmered in a rich tomato gravy and topped with crispy potato straws. At Ballard Estate, Mumbai.
B Merwan & Co
This place is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. The no-frills ambience may be understated, but the culinary offerings are anything but. Start your day off right with the Akuri on Toast, a hearty breakfast staple featuring spicy scrambled eggs infused with onions, tomatoes and green chilies, served atop crusty bread for a satisfying start to your culinary journey through Parsi cuisine. At Grant Road, Mumbai.
Ideal Corner
No exploration of Parsi cafés would be complete without a visit to Ideal Corner. Ideal Corner exudes an aura of understated elegance and timeless charm. The cozy interior, with its vintage furnishings and sepia-toned photographs, invites patrons to settle in and savour the flavours of authentic Parsi cuisine. Don’t miss their signature Patra Ni Machhi, a delicate preparation of fish marinated in a tantalising blend of coconut, coriander and spices, wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, creating a dish that’s as visually stunning as it is delicious. At Fort, Mumbai.
Jimmy Boy
Tucked away in a quiet corner, Jimmy Boy may be unassuming in appearance, but it more than makes up for it with its warm hospitality and delectable fare. The cozy interior, adorned with colourful tapestries and quaint knick-knacks, sets the stage for an unforgettable dining experience. Make sure to save room for dessert and indulge in their Parsi Lagan Nu Custard, a heavenly concoction of eggs, milk and caramelised sugar, boasting a velvety texture and a rich, indulgent flavour that lingers on the palate long after the last bite. At Fort, Mumbai.