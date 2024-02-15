A penchant for all things Parsi

Recognised for its historically significant cultural diversity, stunning architecture and thriving shopping stops, South Bombay is the ‘it’ place of Mumbai. But what most people miss when exploring these areas sprinkled with upscale residential areas and lavish celebrity bungalows is the several Parsi cafés serving more than just culinary delights — places where you can savour Zoroastrian legacy intertwined with the delicious food on offer.

Inspired by the tales of these Parsi havens was the 2022 Netflix film Maska, which centred around Rustom Café in Ballard Estate. These venerable institutions not only tantalise the taste buds but also serve as guardians of Mumbai’s diverse culinary legacy. Join us on an immersive expedition as we delve deeper into the soulful ambience and tantalising flavours of some of South Bombay’s most beloved Parsi cafés, each boasting its own unique allure and mouthwatering specialties.