Palace on Wheels to embark on a spiritual journey through UP

In a significant development, the iconic Palace on Wheels (POW), synonymous with luxury train travel in India, is gearing up for an extraordinary spiritual expedition to Ayodhya. Established in 1982 as India’s premier luxury train, the Palace on Wheels has consistently offered travellers a taste of royal opulence combined with rich cultural experiences.

Jointly launched by the Indian Railways and the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC), the Palace on Wheels has garnered international acclaim for its unparalleled hospitality, luxurious cabins and curated journeys. Rated among the top ten luxurious train journeys globally, POW has captured the imagination of travellers worldwide.

Now, after forty-two illustrious years, the award-winning train is set to redefine its itinerary, taking passengers on a six-day pilgrimage through some of India’s holiest cities.