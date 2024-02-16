AI's impact on Indian workforce

BENGALURU: Many Indian companies have started tapping artificial intelligence (AI) to perform tasks that include customer self-service answers and actions. Compared to other countries, many Indian companies have actively deployed AI. A new research commissioned by IBM has found that early adopters are leading the way with 74% of those Indian enterprises already working with AI, having accelerated their investments in AI in the past 24 months in areas like R&D and workforce reskilling.
Interestingly, among surveyed organisations in India, AI is already having an impact on the workforce as companies make use of AI to address labour or skill shortages. About 63% say they are making use of AI to do things like reduce manual or repetitive tasks with automation tools and 56% use AI to improve recruiting and human resources.
Training or re-skilling employees have now become essential for enterprises and 51% say employees at their organisation are excited to work with new AI and automation tools.
“The increase in AI adoption and investments by Indian enterprises is a good indicator that they are already experiencing the benefits from AI. However, there is still a significant opportunity to accelerate as many businesses are hesitant to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI at scale,” said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India & South Asia.
Data and AI governance tools are going to be critical for building AI models responsibly that enterprises can trust and confidently adopt.
“Without the use of governance tools, AI can expose companies to data privacy issues, legal complications, and ethical dilemmas–cases of which we have already seen plaguing many across the world.”
Enterprises also face many challenges for AI adoption and that includes hiring employees with the right skill sets and ethical concerns, inhibiting businesses from adopting AI technologies into their operations.
The survey reveals that IT professionals are largely in agreement that consumers are more likely to choose services from companies with transparent and ethical AI practices.