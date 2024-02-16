AI's impact on Indian workforce

BENGALURU: Many Indian companies have started tapping artificial intelligence (AI) to perform tasks that include customer self-service answers and actions. Compared to other countries, many Indian companies have actively deployed AI. A new research commissioned by IBM has found that early adopters are leading the way with 74% of those Indian enterprises already working with AI, having accelerated their investments in AI in the past 24 months in areas like R&D and workforce reskilling.

Interestingly, among surveyed organisations in India, AI is already having an impact on the workforce as companies make use of AI to address labour or skill shortages. About 63% say they are making use of AI to do things like reduce manual or repetitive tasks with automation tools and 56% use AI to improve recruiting and human resources.