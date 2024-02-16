Epic Foundation launches indigenous design tablet for students

NEW DELHI: Epic Foundation, a non-profit organization, has launched the first indigenously designed, AI-enabled education tablet for students. Designed by VVDN Technologies in collaboration with MediaTek India and CoRover.ai, the tablets feature repairability and upgradability to address concerns about the digital divide and electronic waste in India.

At the launch, Epic Foundation signed an MOU with VVDN Technologies and UTL to license PC tablet manufacturing. The goal is to produce up to 2-3 lakh tablets for distribution to state governments. Speaking at the launch, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said, “This India-designed, India-inspired education tablet will greatly benefit students and inspire youth to design and make in India."