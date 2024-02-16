How to detect and escape identity theft

CHENNAI: At least once, all of us would have received messages from our friends and relatives warning about fake social media accounts created in their names and the scammers seeking money pretending to be people you know. We may have also noted with shock how these impersonators are stealing identities and creating Facebook, Messenger or Instagram accounts. Many of us are well aware of such frauds and know how to steer clear of them, but not everyone is capable of escaping deception.

As we live in the digital age, there is always the threat of our personal information falling into the wrong hands. Reports by cybersecurity organizations show an increase in incidents of identity theft in the country. How do we deal with this?

Identity theft

Cyber criminals use others’ passwords of bank and social accounts, credit card details, health data, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence and other such personal information for a variety of illegal activities. Attackers may use this data for stealing money, ordering goods online, buying a SIM card in your name and thereby escaping from criminal activity.

Using your sensitive information such as health data can allow criminals to claim your health insurance or bad actors to exploit the data. Children’s personal information could also be stolen.