Seabirds make a pee point on coral reef recovery

VIZAG: In a world where coral reefs face increasing threats from climate change, there appears to be some hope emerges from an unexpected source: seabirds. A recent study led by researchers at Lancaster University reveals the vital role seabirds play in enhancing the resilience of tropical coral reefs. Published in Science Advances, the study, ‘Seabirds boost coral reef resilience,’ reveals how the presence of seabirds on islands adjacent to coral reefs significantly accelerates reef recovery following bleaching events, offering new insights into conservation strategies for these vulnerable ecosystems.

The research, conducted on a remote atoll system in the Indian Ocean, focused on Acropora corals, which are vital for supporting reef structure and marine biodiversity. The study period spanned from one year before a major marine heatwave and subsequent mass coral bleaching event in 2015-16 to six years after, allowing for a comprehensive assessment of reef recovery dynamics.

The findings demonstrate that Acropora corals near islands with thriving seabird populations recovered from bleaching events approximately 10 months faster than reefs located away from seabird colonies. This faster recovery is attributed to the nutrient-rich droppings of seabirds, which enrich the surrounding marine environment.