Rail travel at bullet speeds

High-speed trains have revolutionised surface transportation, let alone railways around the world. A high-speed rail (HSR) network utilises trains that run significantly faster than those of traditional rail, through an integrated system of specialised rolling stock and dedicated tracks. Commonly, this network is built to handle speeds in excess of 250 kmph, and are mostly used for swift, safe, and comfortable passenger travel.

The 21st century has witnessed a surge in railway innovation of the earlier decades. High-speed trains became the stuff of legend after the first ‘bullet train’, or what the Japanese call – “Shinkansen” – was introduced. It was Japanese engineer Hideo Shima’s dream, which materialised as the 515.4-km Tokaido Shinkansen in 1964, which has today expanded to cover 2,830.6 km of lines, with speeds in the range of 240-320 kmph.

Subsequently, many countries developed their own high-speed rail networks, some of the prominent ones being Train a Grande Vitesse – TGV (France), Intercity Express – ICE (Germany), Alta Velocidad Espanola – AVE (Spain), Korea Train Express – KTX (South Korea), and China Railway High-speed – CRH (People’s Republic of China).

The CRH in China is the world’s longest high-speed network, spanning 45,000 km. Also, the Shanghai Transrapid in that country is the fastest train in the world, having reached a staggering 501 kmph. In India, the fastest train at present is the Vande Bharat Express, which can reach speeds of 180 kmph. But in November last year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the first bullet train section in the country – a 50-km stretch between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat – would be completed in August 2026.