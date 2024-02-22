Eat your way through Mussoorie and Landour!

Situated amidst the lush hills of Uttarakhand, Mussoorie and Landour stand as quintessential hill stations, offering not just breathtaking views but also a rich culinary experiences. Among the many delights that these towns feature, the vibrant café culture stands out as a testament to their charm. Here are seven cafés that capture the essence of these hillside retreats, each with its own unique offerings.
Café Ivy
Overlooking the picturesque valleys of Mussoorie, Café Ivy beckons with its relaxed atmosphere and eclectic menu. From hearty breakfasts to indulgent desserts, there’s something to please every palate. Dive into their signature Ivy Burger, a mouthwatering creation piled high with juicy beef, melted cheese and crisp lettuce, or opt for the refreshing Watermelon Feta Salad, a light and flavorful dish with freshness in every bite.
Café By The Way
Tucked away in a tranquil corner of Mussoorie, Café By The Way offers a haven of flavours amidst the bustling streets. Sample their Spicy Chicken Momos and do not miss their creamy Mushroom Risotto.
Emily’s
Situated atop a hill in Landour, Emily’s boasts panoramic views of the majestic Himalayas and a menu inspired by local ingredients and flavours. We couldn’t get enough of the fluffy Blueberry Pancakes, bursting with sweet blueberries and drizzled with maple syrup. You could also dive into the flavourful Chicken Stroganoff — a hearty dish that combines tender chicken with rich and creamy sauce, served atop a bed of buttery rice.
Landour Bakehouse
Walk by the Landour Bakehouse — sporting vintage décor — and an irresistible aroma wafting from the oven lures you in. This charming bakery entices visitors with its array of freshly baked treats. Savour the tangy zest of their Lemon Tart, a perfect balance of sweetness and citrus, or delight in the savoury goodness of their Chicken Quiche, a flaky pastry filled with tender chicken and herbs.
Rokeby Manor
Housed within the historic walls of Rokeby Manor, this café exudes old-world charm and elegance. With its cosy ambiance and breathtaking views of the Himalayas, it offers a truly enchanting dining experience. Dig into a wholesome Rokeby Club Sandwich, packed with layers of succulent meats and fresh vegetables or treat your sweet tooth with a decadent Chocolate Fondant — a rich and velvety dessert that melts in your mouth with every spoonful.