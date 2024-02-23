BENGALURU: Businesses across industries are in the midst of a massive digital transformation. Artificial intelligence (AI) has become mainstream and organisations of all types and sizes are adopting a holistic approach to AI. In an interaction with TNIE, Teja Manakame, vice-president – IT, Dell Technologies, said the emergence of Generative AI provides even greater potential for businesses to extract value from their large data sets.

“In a world driven by increasingly massive amounts of data, AI is key to unlocking value within data and, thus, is becoming one of the most important tools for businesses,” she said. Conversational AI can help have human-like conversations. For instance, the tech support industry can leverage intelligent bots to replace human interactions thus saving costs.