India excels in AI, but lags in adopting basic broadband and internet

As Gartner’s Hype Cycle would suggest, many of these technologies are in the innovation trigger phase and are likely to be adopted only by innovators in the country. Scaling these technologies will be a function of their widely applicable use cases and their affordability. On preparedness, the country’s cybersecurity policy was last updated in 2013, much before the Digital India and AI strategies were announced. This is now overdue; a strategic focus on cybersecurity preparedness is important given the rising number of attacks in India.

According to cyber threat intelligence firm Cyble, India and the US are the most targeted countries globally. The report states that law enforcement agencies and banking, financial services, and insurance are the most targeted sectors in India.

India’s progress in digital payment

India has made remarkable progress on the use of digital payments, especially in the public sector. Data from the World Bank’s Findex Survey shows that digitally delivered government transfers or pensions increased to 10% of the population, amounting to about 100 million people in 2021. This accounts for almost 55% of government transfer or pension recipients.

The proportion of public sector wage recipients receiving payments directly into their accounts also increased from 63% in 2017 to 73% in 2021, the highest increase among G20 countries during this period, albeit for a relatively low base.

Level of digitisation

When compared by their aggregate level of digitalisation, i.e., by CHIPS (economy), India ranks as the third-largest digitalised country in the world, behind the US and China, and ahead of the UK, Germany, and Japan. While the US ranks first with a score of 65 and China a close second with 62, India is a distant third with a score of 39, followed by the UK (29), Germany (24), and South Korea (22). What is interesting is that three developing countries—China, India, and Indonesia—are ahead of Japan, France, and Canada—something not reflected in other global indices measuring digitalisation. India’s third rank is derived from outcomes in three of the five pillars.