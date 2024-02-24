Call to include climate adaptation intervention as variable in devolution of funds to states

VIZAG: India has a common framework for climate vulnerability assessments but hasn’t yet established one on climate risk. It also lacks a systematic methodology for evaluating the extent to which development programmes address climate risk and vulnerability. Besides, there are funding gaps in climate adaptation measures at the national and sub-national levels.

A recent report titled “Financing Adaptation in India,” by the Climate Policy Initiative, suggests various actions to mitigate the impacts of climate change and ensure sustained economic growth. It recommends that the 16th Finance Commission include adaptation-related interventions as a variable when setting the criteria and formula for devolution of funds to state governments.

Besides, time-bound climate-incentivised borrowing ceilings that account for state-specific climate risk and vulnerabilities could be introduced, it suggests. It also advocates developing robust green finance data infrastructure to enhance transparency and informed decision-making. The report highlights the importance of refining investment needs and prioritising sector-specific adaptation actions through State Action Plans on Climate Change updates. However, challenges such as inconsistencies in budget estimates and the absence of clear differentiation between adaptation and mitigation interventions hinder accurate assessment of funding gaps at the state level.

It identifies substantial investment needs for adaptation measures at the state level, with six states alone requiring $5.5 billion annually until 2030. The estimated annual adaptation investment needs for these six states from 2021 to 2030 are: Odisha Rs 198.9 billion, Tamil Nadu Rs 176.6 billion, Kerala Rs 48 billion, Haryana Rs 10.2 billion, Himachal Pradesh Rs 9.5 billion, and Goa Rs 1.5 billion, bringing the total needed investment across these states to Rs 444.7 billion. However, challenges such as the 2019-20 economic slowdown and the Covid pandemic have strained state finances, impeding their ability to invest in adaptation measures. Furthermore, borrowing constraints and pressure to reduce debt burdens exacerbate the funding gap further.