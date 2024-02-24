Tamil Nadu fighting ‘never-ending’ battle against invasive alien species

CHENNAI: This year monsoon has failed over Western Ghats and it’s clearly visible to the naked eye, if one drives through contiguous forests of Bandipur National Park in Karnataka and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu, one of the pristine habitats with high tiger density in the country.

The soil is bone dry, grasses depleted and the mountains are painted brown with skeleton trees. This was telling on animal health, especially the herbivores. While water is still available in the forest streams and field managers are supporting wildlife by building additional water troughs, there is a deficit of fodder with invasives taking over the open grasslands.

The New Indian Express visited Manradiar Avenue in MTR buffer. The only tree that was thriving and green was Senna spectabilis, the alien invasive species. While the Lantana camara, the most problematic invasive species, was taking over the open grasslands, the Senna with its deep root system depletes the groundwater and gives little chance for native vegetation to grow.

Manradiar is one of the critical habitats in MTR with rich animal and plant biodiversity. It’s an important migratory route for elephants (part of Sigur elephant corridor) moving from Bandipur-Nagarhole forests in Karnataka to Wayanad in Kerala. It is home to six tigers, besides carrying a healthy population of black panthers, slot bears and herds of sambar and spotted deer. The area has varied forest types from evergreen, moist deciduous, dry deciduous, riverine forest and bamboo thickets.

However, during the past few decades, the habitat got compromised due to uncontrollable invasions.