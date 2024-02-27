30% women with endometriosis may experience infertility

NEW DELHI: Endometriosis is a common but often misunderstood medical condition that affects millions of individuals worldwide, primarily those of reproductive age. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the condition affects 10% of reproductive age women and girls globally which can start at the first menstrual period and last until menopause. Doctors said the disease's symptoms are not definitive, the main symptom is pelvic pain, which is often linked with menstrual periods.

“Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation, pain, and the formation of adhesions. While the most common symptoms of endometriosis include pelvic pain, painful periods (dysmenorrhea), and pain during sexual intercourse, menstrual irregularities such as heavy bleeding or irregular cycles can also be present," said Dr Aruna Kalra - Director- Obs & Gynae, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

The patient of endometriosis can also experience infertility. According to Dr Niti Kautish, Director and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, distorted anatomy can lead to mechanical obstruction or impairment of the function of these organs, hindering the natural process of conception.

"Endometriosis is deposition of endometrial tissues (inner lining tissue of uterus, that sheds during menstruation) on abnormal places and on nearby organs. Since these tissues can get deposited on ovaries, fallopian tube or inside the muscle wall of uterus they can cause inflammation and scar tissue at the site of deposition. When the fallopian tubes are blocked or dysfunctional, it becomes difficult for sperm to reach the egg or for the fertilized egg to travel to the uterus for implantation. Between 30-50% of people with endometriosis may experience infertility," she explained. But the good news is that this chronic condition is treatable. Doctors said that various treatment options are available to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.