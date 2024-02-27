Golden window for stroke victim is 4.5 hours: Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj

People should be aware of common symptoms of brain stroke so that they can reach hospital during the golden window period to minimise the damage. Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, senior consultant and HOD, neurology, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, tells Kavita Bajeli-Datt that people must make lifestyle changes to significantly lower the risk of stroke, which saw a surge due to Covid-19.

How common is stroke in India?

Acute stroke is a prevalent cause of morbidity and mortality globally. The incidence of acute stroke is annually reported to be around 15 million people, and about five million people die because of acute stroke. In stroke, a part of the blood vessel which gives blood to the brain gets blocked due to a clot, which usually forms since the blood is thick because of specific hypercoagulable causes, which is due to diabetes, hypertension, smoking and hereditary risk factors. Quick treatment is required, otherwise, the brain will suffer irreversible damage. The golden window period is 4.5 hours, during which we can remove the clot mechanically, or we can dilute it with a blood thinner. Most of the people in India are not able to arrive on time because of lack of knowledge. Covid-19 further worsened the situation since it causes hypercoagulability. Covid acted as a risk factor as people were following a sedentary lifestyle while working from home. And those who had diabetes found themselves doubly impacted.

What are the critical risk factors for strokes, and how can individuals assess their risk?

The key risk factors for strokes include having a diet that is high in cholesterol, trans fats and saturated fats, along with increased intake of sodium. Additionally, inadequate physical activity contributes to various health issues like obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, all of which elevate the risk of stroke. Moreover, high alcohol consumption raises blood pressure and triglyceride levels, posing a heightened risk of stroke. Tobacco use is also strongly linked to stroke risk, as smoking can harm the heart and blood vessels. At the same time, exposure to second hand smoke increases the likelihood of a stroke. Other factors include genetics, age, race and sex. Also, note that women are more prone to stroke than men.