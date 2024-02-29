Bloom, blossom, beautiful!

Something that we can all be proud of is the variety of flora that our colourful country boasts of. From vibrant hibiscuses to mellow roses, there are several indigenous flowers that blossom here and a number of festivals that celebrate their beauty on a grand scale. Besides, these festivals are also the perfect occasion to learn more about these precious blooms. And since it’s the era of romanticising life moments, why not head to these gardens and reserve a spot for a romantic date with your special someone, after all, Valentine’s Day might have passed but showing love will never be out of season. Bookmark these five upcoming flower festivals in India that are not to be missed out on.

Kashmir Tulip Festival

Formerly known as Siraj Bagh, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden stands out as one of Srinagar’s most popular tourist destinations as it hosts the annual Tulip Festival, which is all set to open this month. Established in 2007 to boost tourism in Kashmir, this garden spans approximately 30 hectares, making it the largest tulip garden in Asia. Nestled at the base of the Zabarwan Mountain range, the garden boasts a stunning array of tulips in full bloom, along with other flowers like hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus. Featuring walkways and fountains, the garden offers a serene escape for leisurely strolls.

Date: March 19 to April 30, 2024

10 am onwards.

Entry: Rs 99 onwards.

Where: Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Srinagar

Ooty Flower Show

Originally known as Udhagamandalam, Ooty’s charm and beauty make it the ‘Queen of Hill Stations.’ One of the highlights of this hill station in The Nilgiris is the Ooty Flower Show. The festival is organised to showcase the best of flower sculptures, authentic and modern floral craftsmanship and to encourage young artists through these majestic arts and culture. The Government Botanical Garden will host the five-day Ooty Botanical Garden Flower Show. Some of the highlights of the show will include a landscape garden, a rose and orchid garden and a bonsai garden. There will also be an exhibition of indigenous flowers as well as rare plants from around the world.

Dates: May 20 to 24, 2024

9 am to 7 pm.

Entry: Rs 15 for children and Rs 30 for adults

Where: Botanical Garden, Near Assembly Theatre, Ooty, Tamil Nadu

International Flower and Garden Festival

The North East has always been beautiful. Home to many indigenous flora, the place becomes a must-visit during May. The month-long International Flower and Garden Festival at the White Hall in Gangtok is a paradise for flower enthusiasts. This event is held to raise awareness of the local plants and flowers. Special species of gladioli, roses, orchids, alpine plants, trees, creepers, climbers and ferns are displayed in interesting ways.

Date: May 1-31, 2024

Entry: Rs 20

Where: Flower Exhibition Centre, Arithang, Gangtok, Sikkim

Cherry Blossom Festival

It’s the season of ‘cherry blossoms’ in India and a lot of cities are covered in pink. But one of the only cities in India to boast the actual cherry blossoms and not the multitude of pink tree flowers that fake that epithet, is Shillong. Meghalaya Tourism has announced a comeback of the famous Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024. One of the biggest celebrations of the year, the festival is an amalgamation of music, fashion, literature and culture. There are singing competitions, a fashion show, cosplay, the Mr, Miss, and Mrs Shillong Cherry Blossom pageant and local wine-making events.

Date: November 24-26, 2024.

Where: Shillong

Udyan Utsav

Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has been recognised as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Formerly known as the Mughal Gardens, this location is currently playing host to Udyan Utsav 2024, a floral extravaganza. This edition promises a breathtaking display of tulips, daffodils, Asiatic lilies, oriental lilies and other rare seasonal blooms. The gorgeous floral arrangements of tulips and more than a hundred different types of roses are also worth having a look at. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the terms of former presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens, including Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam, were developed here.

Date: On till March 31, 10 am to 5 pm.

Entry free. Where: Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan,

President’s Estate, New Delhi