Aquifer depletion threatens crop yields

And the importance of aquifers is going to increase as climate change progresses in the future, for sure. As it gets hotter, you typically need more water. That means you need more irrigation, and you’re going to deplete the aquifer even faster, and things can get worse and worse,” he adds.

Nebraska is lucky, Brozovic says, in that it sits above such a massive reservoir and has established a governance system designed to conserve it at a local scale. But most regulations focus on mandating how much and when groundwater gets pumped, not safeguarding the aquifer’s saturation level or the corresponding ability to extract water from it.

Brozovic concedes that convincing policymakers to consider revising those parameters now, when much of the state still boasts sufficient groundwater, is “perhaps a tough sell.” He’s hopeful that the new study can at least help put that conversation on the table. “Once you have a problem — once well yields are already declining and the aquifer’s really thin — even if you put in policies, you still get a lot of the (negative) impacts,” he said. “So the time to really put in meaningful policies is before things have gone off the cliff.

“First, you have to understand, you have to measure, you have to educate. You have to understand what you’re preserving, and why. The more you can provide the quantitative evidence for why it’s worth going to the trouble of doing all of this, and what’s at stake,” he says, “the easier that conversation is.” Brozovic and Mieno authored the Nature Water study with the University of Manchester’s Timothy Foster and the University of Minnesota’s Shunkei Kakimoto. The researchers received support in part from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.