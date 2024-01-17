Marthe Gautier: The forgotten founder of ‘Trisomy 21’

He had been studying Down Syndrome under Turpin’s guidance since 1952 and had authored a paper together after studying the fingertips of people with the disease. When she was unable to find the exact chromosome with her low-power microscope, she lent the same to Lejeune who had access to a photo microscope that could document her discovery.

Gautier naively handed all of her slides to him, eagerly waiting to see the resulting photos thereafter. However, in August 1958, Lejeune presented Gautier’s methods and discoveries as his own. Six months later, she was shocked to see the discovery of the extra chromosome 21 published in research, with Lejeune’s name first and hers second (and even misspelt).

It was not until 1994 that France’s INSERM medical research institute said Lejeune was unlikely to have played the dominant role in the discovery. But by then, the world had already named him the ‘Father of Trisomy 21’.