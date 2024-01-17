The passage of time through 24 zones

In ancient times, human beings looked at the changing day and night patterns, apart from their ambient environment to chalk out their daily activities. They used sundials and hourglasses as the means to know the time, but this reading was fixed to a particular spot. As exploration, discovery and global trade increased, and the enormous scale of our planet was realised first-hand by those adventurous, the way time was perceived across regions began to change. With the Industrial Revolution, man became more inventive.

The expansion of transport and communication in the 19th century created a need for a unified time-keeping system, and time zones were introduced. The idea was proposed by Canadian engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, who in 1876 pioneered a worldwide system of time zones called ‘worldwide standard time’. The proposal divided the world into 24 time zones -- labeled A-Y (skipping J), each one covering 15 degrees of longitude.

Even today, the Earth has 24 time zones roughly of one hour each, with each zone covering 15° longitude.