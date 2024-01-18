Travel diary: Goa to launch India’s-first regenerative tourism model

Kerala Tourism is set to host four intl sporting events

The Kerala Government will be hosting four international events this year, beginning on March 14 and extending till July 28. The array of festivities will kick off in Vagamon, Idukki, where the International Paragliding Competition 2024 will be held. The paragliding festival aims to become India’s largest aero sports and adventure festival where more than 100 national and renowned gliders will participate and more than 15 countries have expressed their keen interest in participating. Contestants from France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, the US, the UK, Nepal and also from Indian states will be a part of this event.