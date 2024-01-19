D2M technology: Access video content on smartphones or tablets without internet connection

Has any handset maker shown interest in it?

We have been in discussions with several companies, both Indian and foreign. However, I cannot disclose their names at this time.

What would be its cost?

Any new disruption typically will cost more initially, before it goes down drastically. The 4G phones available before 2016 were priced at around Rs 40,000; now the price has dropped to Rs 4,000. That’s how this technology works. Electronic products are all about volume, and the cost is inversely proportional to the volume or directly proportional to the volume. The dongle will cost Rs 600-700, with a certain configuration required, but most Android devices support it. With large volumes, around 5-10 million, the chips will cost less than Rs 150, and the external dongles (USB DTV receiver dongle) would be priced at about Rs 500-700.

Do you need any support from a chipmaker to bring out this technology?

We don’t need support from a chipmaker. We need support from Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs). At the end of the day, the consumer will decide whether they want to adopt this technology or not. If consumers find it interesting, there will be pressure on ODMs to incorporate the technology.