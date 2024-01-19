eMobility simulation lab at IIT Madras to explore future trends

CHENNAI: US-based data science firm Altair has partnered with the IIT Madras to establish an eMobility simulation lab in the institute. The lab, set up in the Department of Engineering Design, will focus on research on emerging technologies for the development of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions.

Altar will provide its design platform HyperWorks and the necessary computing infrastructure to run simulation codes in the new lab. This is expected to support startups, empower researchers and students with stimulation & design tools and resources to further the study and develop EVs.

The Nasdaq-listed company specialises in simulation, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and data analytics for product development. The company’s software suite simulation and design technology focus across all disciplines including electronic system design, system modelling, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetic, and more.