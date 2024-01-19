eMobility simulation lab at IIT Madras to explore future trends

CHENNAI: US-based data science firm Altair has partnered with the IIT Madras to establish an eMobility simulation lab in the institute. The lab, set up in the Department of Engineering Design, will focus on research on emerging technologies for the development of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions.
Altar will provide its design platform HyperWorks and the necessary computing infrastructure to run simulation codes in the new lab. This is expected to support startups, empower researchers and students with stimulation & design tools and resources to further the study and develop EVs.
The Nasdaq-listed company specialises in simulation, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and data analytics for product development. The company’s software suite simulation and design technology focus across all disciplines including electronic system design, system modelling, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetic, and more.
“Partnerships such as this bring together industry and academic expertise – both increasingly essential ingredients for creating successful startups and ideas,” said Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relationships at IIT Madras.
Vishwanath Rao, managing director of Altair, said: “In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, Altair stands at the forefront of convergence by integrating cutting-edge technologies. Whether it’s the fusion of artificial intelligence with simulation, the synergy between cloud computing and design optimisation, or the harmonious collaboration between data analytics and engineering, we are committed to creating solutions that seamlessly converge technologies for transformative outcomes. And this will also extend to the e-mobility lab at IIT-M.”
Professor V Kamakoti, director of the institute, said IIT Madras will have a cluster of initiatives, facilities and programmes in the eMobility space. This is to equip industry and government to address the challenges in ramping up the market for electric vehicles, he said.