Climate impacts yield gap between organic, conventional farming: new study

VIZAG: Organic agriculture is a fast-growing system for sustainable farming. But experts have long debated its lower yield as compared to conventional farming, arguing it requires more area to generate the same amount of food as conventional farms, further exacerbating deforestation and biodiversity loss.

A new study found that the yield of organic farming was on an average 18.4% lower than that of conventional farming, regardless of climate conditions, crop type and other categorical variables. But in warm temperate climates, the yield gap dropped to 21.18% as against conventional farming.

The study titled “Yield Gap between Organic and Conventional Farming Systems across Climate Types and Sub-Types: A Meta-Analysis,” analysed data from 105 studies and 786 observations. It focused on the role of temperature and precipitation in soil microbial activity, a key factor in organic farming. The researchers found that specific crop types, regions and soils significantly influence the yield gap.

They emphasised the need to consider interactions between variables when assessing the productivity of organic and conventional farming.Conventional agriculture widely uses synthetic pesticides, herbicides and fertilisers wth fields often having short crop rotation cycles.

In contrast, organic farming is a holistic production system that eliminates the use of synthetic inputs to promote health, biodiversity, biological cycles and soil biological activity. According to the 2022 report of the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, 74.9 million hectares of land were used for organic farming as of 2020, including areas in conversion.